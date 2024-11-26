Friends,

I just wrapped up an excellent round table discussion with my colleagues and friends

and

titled

. Thank you to everyone who tuned in live, and I’m excited to share it with you all now.

The discussion came about after both Gabe and Michael described to me (independently of each other) their theory about the role of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement in military readiness.

As you’ll hear, Michael takes us through how he sees Elon Musk using MAHA as a vehicle to expedite and bolster his aspirations to take man to Mars. On the other hand, Gabe highlights the geopolitical realities that may be driving the powers-that-be to prepare for armed conflict, identifying numerous ways in which the United States government has been signalling their intention to prepare Americans for combat.

Ultimately, it was an excellent talk between friends with open minds, and I hope you find it as compelling as I did.

Learn more about Michael’s work at Teachers for Choice and Gabe’s work at Libre Solutions Network!

